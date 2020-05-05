The Monitoring Unit of the Zone 2 Police Command in Lagos State has arrested a suspected cult leader, simply identified as Mukaila, who has been terrorising Ikorodu and environs.

According to available information, the suspected cult leader, popularly known as Actor, was arrested following the rise in crime while the lockdown occasioned by the spread of the Coronavirus Disease into the country lasted.

The rise in cult activities around Ikorodu axis of Lagos State in recent time was said to have caught the attention of the Assistant Inspector General of Police in-charge of Zone 2 Command, Ahmed Iliyasu, and his Officers, who ordered that those behind it should be smoked out.

After some tactical units of the Zone had gathered intelligence and information that could lead to the apprehension of the cult leaders and members terrorising the public, the Zonal Monitoring Unit stormed the house of Mukaila, who is believed to be behind cult activities in Maya, Itele, Igode and Adamo areas of Ikorodu.

Items recovered from Mukaila’s hideout and house were said to include one Pump Action Gun, 55 live cartridges, one locally made axe and assorted charms.

Arrested alongside Mukaila was one of his boys.

Others with him at the time the Detectives struck were reported to have fled.

The spokeswoman of the Zone, DSP Hauwa Idris-Adamu, said the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.