A suspected Coronavirus Disease patient has died in Niger State inside a bus from Lagos State on Wednesday night.

The Niger State Director General on Strategic Operation, Abdul Ebbo, said this in a statement on Thursday.

Ebbo said the attention of the statement government was drawn to the development by one George Udom.

The incident happened at Badeggi in Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State, inside a bus with registration number: JJJ 349 XN.

Ebbo said: “At Badeggi, Katcha Local Government of Niger State, a village along the federal expressway, a passenger suspected to be COVID-19 patient died in a bus with registration number JJJ 349 XN conveying passengers from Lagos.

“The local government chairman has already been instructed to carry out the following immediately:

“Let the vehicle be fixed and should be escorted out of Niger with security support to where they’re coming from and be handed over to the authorities there.

“The wind screens of the vehicle must be rolled up.

“Mechanic must wear face mask and hand gloves, eye glass before touching the vehicle for repair.

“Contact the DSNO in Katcha and Bida for further on the site support.”