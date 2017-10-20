Suspected cases of monkey pox emerge in Delta

Five suspected cases of monkey pox were reported on Thursday in Delta State.

The cases reported at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba from Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area and Ibusa in Oshimili North Local Government Area.

While four were from Ogwashi-Uku, one case came fromIbusa.

But the Commissioner for Health in the State, Dr. Nicholas Azinge, said there is no cause for panic.

Azinge said the State Government was prepared to tackle the outbreak.

He said the state’s response team has been placed on alert.

Already, two of the victims had been treated and discharged.