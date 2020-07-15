Eko Electricity Distribution Company has warned the general public to steer clear of all its electrical installations and equipment as a suspected vandal got electrocuted in an attempt to steal a cable belonging to the company on Wednesday along Oshodi/Apapa Expressway, Lagos.

This was confirmed by the General Manager, Corporate Communications of EKEDC, Godwin Idemudia, in a statement on Wednesday.

Idemudia said: “We have warned, advised and begged all and sundry to steer clear of our equipment whether high tension or not as they are very dangerous.

“Even as a staff in the electricity industry, I am not authorised to tamper with or go near our electricity installations as I am not trained to do so.

“Only our authorised engineers are allowed to work on any electrical installation within our network.

“It is rather tragic and unfortunate that a life was lost.

“As an organisation, we always put in place safety measures to protect our customers, staff and to guard against loss of life and property.

“We will continue to sensitise customers and the general public of the danger inherent in these electrical equipment and installations in order for them to steer clear.

“As a safety measure, our Health, Safety and Environment team has isolated the incident location and the matter has also been reported to the appropriate authority.

“As an organisation, we remain committed to ensuring the safety of lives and property and we implore our customers and the general public to report all safety concerns and potential safety hazards to the Company via email,[email protected] or through phone call on 09085672343 and through its social media platforms (Twitter; @ekedp, Facebook; Eko Electricity, Instagram; ekedpng).”

Idemudia reminded customers to continue to stay safe and strictly adhere to all safety and healthy protocols put in place by the Government in order to flatten the curve of the Coronavirus pandemic.