Suspected bandits kill FUDMA lecturer, abduct children in Katsina attack 

Suspected bandits have reportedly killed a lecturer at the Federal University Dutsinma, FUDMA in Katsina State.

The deceased, Dr Tiri Gyan David, the Head of the Department of Agricultural Economics, Extension, and Rural Development, was murdered in an early Tuesday morning attack.

An eyewitness reported to Channels Television via telephone that the incident occurred around 1:30am at Dr. David’s residence in the Yarima Quarters, Low-Cost Estate, Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

It was learnt that the bandits, armed with sophisticated weapons, invaded the community, shooting sporadically to scare residents.

During the attack, they also abducted two of Dr. David’s children.

Confirming the incident, the Katsina Police Command spokesman, Abubakar Sadiq, said a detailed statement would be released soon.

Dutsinma is one of the ten security frontline local government areas in Katsina State, facing frequent bandit attacks despite ongoing efforts by the state government and security agencies to restore peace.