Suspected bandits kill four farmers, abduct eight in Katsina 

Suspected bandits have killed four farmers and abducted eight others from Nahuta village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Police spokesman in the state, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, confirmed the attack on Sunday, in Katsina.

He said the farmers were harvesting their crops when the assailants struck, on Saturday.’

Aliyu added that one of the farmers who managed to escape received gunshot wounds.

“The suspected bandits attacked the farmers, opened fire on them thereby killing four and injuring one; they also abducted eight others,’’ Aliyu said.