Suspected bandits block Gusau- Funtua Road, whisk away passengers in five vehicles

In a daring attack, suspected bandits reportedly blocked the Gusau- Funtua road and abducted all passengers in 3 vehicles at Margazu village in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

It was learnt that the bandits also blocked the road near Unguwan Chida and other neighbouring communities and abducted passengers in 5 vehicles.

According to a local on Tuesday, the bandits were coming out daily to attack commuters on that road and whisked them away to the forest.

Confirming the incident, ASP Yazid Abubakar, spokesman of the Zamfara Police Command, assured that soldiers have been deployed to the area to chase out the bandits.

