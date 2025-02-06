Suspected bandits abduct ex-NYSC D-G, Gen Tsiga, others in Katsina

Armed men suspected to be bandits have reportedly kidnapped the former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brgd. Gen. Maharazu Tsiga (retd.), in Tsiga village, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State, in the early hours of Thursday.

According to available information, the bandits also killed one person and abducted at least nine others, even as they were said to have ransacked several homes, carting away valuables.

Sources in the area reported that the incident occurred around 12 a.m., on Thursday.

They said that the bandits, in their numbers, went with dangerous weapons, shooting and forcefully gained access to Tsiga’s residence.

When contacted, the police spokesperson, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, said: ” I am yet to be briefed on the facts of the reports. I’ll get back to you as soon as I get the details please.

”Yes, there was a reported case of abduction in Tsiga town but we are yet to fully ascertain who and who was kidnapped.”

More details to come…

