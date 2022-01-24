Suspected bandits abduct 16 persons in Batari village, Niger State

No fewer than 16 persons were abducted early hours of Monday by when suspected terrorists invaded Batagari village in Rafi local government area of Niger State.

It was learnt that the terrorists entered the town on motorcycles, shooting into the air.

The residents, who were getting ready for the day, ran into the bush, but most of the women, who could not escape, were taken away by the suspected terrorists.

A resident in the village recounted that the suspected bandits moved from one house to the other, taking away money and other valuables.

Several family members said they were yet to get any information on the whereabouts of the abductees or any demand for ransom. The Nation