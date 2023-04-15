Suspected ballot snatcher shot dead in Kebbi

A suspected ballot box snatcher has been shot dead by soldiers on patrol at Bajida polling unit 001, Fakai Local Government Area of Kebbi South.

The yet-to-be-identified man was reportedly shot dead while he was attempting to snatch a ballot box from officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the ongoing supplementary elections in the state.

According to eyewitnesses in the area, the deceased was a member of the proscribed Yansakai, a local volunteer vigilante group.

He was said to have intruded into the polling unit claiming to be a security agent.

He was alleged to have attempted to snatch a gun from a soldier at the polling unit when he was shot.

“He and his group rushed to the polling unit trying to snatch the ballot box as INEC officials were moving the ballot box to the collation centre.

“Efforts to stop him by people at the polling unit failed and as he struggled to collect the gun from a soldier, he was shot by another soldier,” an eyewitness said.