Suspected assassins kill husband, wife in Jigawa State

The Jigawa State Police Command on Monday confirmed the murder of a husband and his wife in Malammadori Local Government Area of the state by suspected assassins.

Lawan Shiisu, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse.

Shiisu said the incident occurred on November 13 at about 2:30am when suspected hoodlums stormed the residence of the deceased in Kebberi village and shot them dead.

He alleged that the suspected assassins shot dead the deceased, identified as Alhaji Musa, and his wife, Hajiya Adama.

The PPRO added that the suspects did not steal or take anything from the residence of the victim, who was the Manager of Three Brothers Mill, Malammadori.

He said: “That on November 13, at about 0230hrs, unknown hoodlums stormed and trespassed into the house of one Alhaji Musa, Manager, Three Brothers Rice Mill, shot him and his wife Hajiya Adama all of Kebberi village in Malammadori LGA.”

According to him, two handset packages were recovered as exhibit from the scene, adding that five suspects are being interrogated.

Shiisu added that efforts were on to arrest the fleeing culprits and bring them to book.

