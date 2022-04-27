Suspected assassins kill APC factional leader in Bayelsa

Suspected assassins have killed a factional leader of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Sunday Frank-Oputu,

Frank-Oputu was a strong supporter of a suit contesting the legality of the recently conducted ward, local government and state congresses of the APC in a Bayelsa High Court.

The late politician who was a native of of Igbomotoru community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, was reportedly killed in an execution like style around 11:50pm at his Bay-Bridge residence, Yenezue-gene, Yenagoa, the State capital.

It was learnt that his assassins allegedly shot him dead through his window which was open to enable him to receive fresh breeze as there was no light in his neighbourhood.

Prior to his gruesome killing, the deceased vehemently condemned the attack on a High Court where the presiding Judge, Justice Nayai Aganaba, was stoned with plastic bottles by suspected hoodlums.

Frank-Oputu had vowed to follow up the matter to a logical conclusion before his untimely death.

The Nation