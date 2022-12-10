Suspected armed robbers nabbed with two pistols in Delta

Two suspected armed robbers have been nabbed in Delta State with two pistols.

The spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, stated this on a statement on his Twitter handle.

According to Edafe, on December 8, 2022 at about 4:30pm, Dragon Patrol Teams on stop and search duty along Warri/Sapele Road intercepted a black GLK Mercedes Benz SUV with registration number BEN-734-EZ conveying two male occupants for a routine search.

When a search was conducted on the car and the passengers, one Barreta pistol and one locally made revolver pistol were recovered.

The two male suspects: Joshua Oweke, aged 35 of Gbulebu community in Edo State and Nicolas Binakeye, 25, of First Road, Akenfa in Bayelsa State, were arrested.

Edafe said the exhibits recovered from Oweke and Binakeye were in the custody of the police as investigation continued.





