A rubber footwear seller was, on Tuesday evening, shot dead by suspected armed robbers around Leventis, Sango area of Ibadan after snatching his motorcycle.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the incident happened when the man, simply identified as Afuye, was returning home from Ogunpa, Ibadan, where he sold rubber footwear.

An eyewitness told NAN that the assailants first snatched the deceased’s motorcycle before shooting him, as he was trying to prevent them from going away with the motorcycle.

The deceased was said to have died immediately, as he was shot by the robbers at a close range.

“Afuye was seen in the pool of his own blood after being shot while struggling with the robbers who attacked him few metres to his residence, located around Ajegunle, Leventis.

“He was struggling with the two men, who accosted him on another motorbike. One of them overpowered him and collected his motorcycle.

“As the deceased was running after them and raising the alarm, one of the suspected robbers brought out a gun and shot at him at a close range.

“The hoodlums eventually abandoned the deceased’s motorcycle beside Oando filling station, opposite old Leventis Store, probably because of the complication that arose from the engine of the motorcycle,” the eye witness said.

A friend of the deceased, who simply identified himself as Akeem, said Afuye, aside selling rubber footwear at Ogunpa, occasionally used his motorcycle for commercial purpose in order to make ends meet.

Akeem further explained that the wife of the deceased was presently pregnant, adding that that was why they could not inform her, even though she was calling her husband on the phone that was recovered from him.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said information reaching him from the Division Police Officer of Sango police station was that a commercial motorcyclist was seen lying down beside his motorcycle at Leventis area of Sango.

“In a swift response, the division patrol team moved to the area, but nobody was found there and there was no official report from family members on the issue,” the PPRO said.