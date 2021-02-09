Policemen in Jigawa State have arrested a suspected armed robber said to be terrorising residents of Taura Local Government area of the state.

The Police spokesman in the state, ASP Zubairu Aminuddeen, confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Dutse on Tuesday.

Aminuddeen said the 24-year-old suspect was arrested after the police had received a distress call about his activities from residents of Kauyen Garba village.

He said in a statement: “On February 8 at about 0200hrs, the police in Taura received a distress call that unknown hoodlums, armed with a pistol, went to the house of one Mr Odoh Moses of Kauyen Garba village, Taura LGA.”

The police spokesman said the suspect robbed Moses of N27,000 and then stole provisions not yet valued from his shop located close to his house.

“Upon receipt of the call, the police rushed to the scene and one suspect, a resident of Tsuwa village, who was part of the armed robbery syndicate, was arrested,” he said.

Aminuddeen added that investigations into the incident were ongoing, while the police would be on the trail of the remaining suspects who had escaped.