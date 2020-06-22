The Yobe State Police Command said it had arrested a suspected criminal, who specialised in stealing cars along the Kano-Maiduguri Expressway of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, made this known in a statement in Damaturu on Monday.

Abdulkarim said the suspect was arrested on June 16.

He said the detective unit of the command swung into action immediately after receiving information that a Toyota Corolla 2013 model was stolen from Maiduguri in Borno State.

He said: “We applied both technical and intelligence method on the road linking the two states.

“Fortunately the culprit was nabbed in Damaturu, along Maiduguri-Kano road.

“Investigation into the case has since commenced and effort is ongoing to fetch other syndicate members for interrogation and subsequent prosecution.”