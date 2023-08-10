Suspect resists arrest, bites policeman’s finger, causes vehicle to lose control

Juliana Francis

A team from the Ogun State Police Command in charge of pin down points in the state on August 6, 2023 had an encounter with a suspect from hell.

The suspect, identified as Esube, was did not want to be searched because of a locally made gun in his possession.

Esube, a cyclist, refused to stop when his motorcycle was flagged.

And when he was pursued and caught up with, he fought like a lion, bit the finger of one of the policemen, and then tried to wrest the steering, causing the police vehicle to lose control, leading to a tyre burst.

The pin down team was led by Inspector Sunday Adeyemo and part of the team’s jurisdiction to patrol is Okeganmu in Ilaro Division.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said the confessions of Esube following his arrest led to the arrest of Osunmuyiwa Solomon.

The image manager alleged that the suspects confessed to a series of killings.

Odutola said: “Esube was arrested along Papa Road with an unregistered Bajaj Motorcycle, carrying a passenger, Omowunmi Fiyakola.

“Esube refused to adhere to the flag down of the pin-down team.

“Rather than stop, he raced off.

“He was pursued and arrested and upon being searched, one locally fabricated pistol loaded with cartridges was found and recovered from his bag.

“He was violent with the driver of the Police vehicle and struggled to collect the steering of the car from the police because he wanted to escape.

“The vehicle lost control and the tyre burst.

“He equally gave the police driver a bite on his right finger and then attempted to take to his heels, but the policeman despite his hurting finger, held onto him and Esube finally submitted.

“He has made confessional statements as being a member of a notorious confraternity.

“He also confessed to having stolen the unregistered Bajaj motorcycle recovered from him.

“He will be taken to court and charged with murder, stealing, and possession of a firearm.”

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, reacting to the incident, promised residents of the state that cultism will not thrive.

Mustapha revealed that the hourly situation reports across flashpoints have continued to yield a harvest of criminals.