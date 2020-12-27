An armed robbery suspect, Abiodun Michael, aka X1, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command while carrying out a robbery operation with his gang members along Polytechnic Road in Ilaro.

The suspect was arrested on December 22, 2020, a development confirmed by the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

Michael was arrested following a distress call received by the police in Ilaro Division that some robbers had blocked the Polytechnic Road, dispossessing members of the public of their valuables.

Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer, Ilaro Division, Olayemi Jacob, quickly mobilised his patrol team to the scene.

On sighting the policemen, the robbers took to their heels, but were hotly chased by the policemen as a result of which Michael was apprehended.

Recovered from Michael were two cut to size locally made double barrel pistols, eight live cartridges and assorted criminal charms.

The Command’s Commissioner, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

Ajogun also directed that the remaining members of the gang be hunted for and brought to justice.