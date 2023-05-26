Suspect nabbed while trying to sell snatched Uber driver’s car

The Lagos State Police Command said it has arrested 30-year-old Eze Arinze while he was attempting to sell a car allegedly snatched from an Uber driver.

The snatching of the Uber driver’s car at gunpoint was said to have occurred on May 12, 2023 at about 11:45pm.

Incidentally, Arinze had posed as a passenger and had booked the Uber driver, who, without suspecting a thing, arrived for his passenger.

Minutes into the journey, another car suddenly appeared from nowhere and blocked that of the Uber driver.

Within a twinkle of an eye, the Uber driver had been dispossessed of his car at gunpoint.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who paraded the suspect on Thursday, further explained that Arinze was grabbed at the point of selling the car.

Hundeyin stated: “This is a case of conspiracy and armed robbery.

“This deals with a case of armed robbery which took place on 12th of May, 2023 at about 11:45pm, where an Uber driver was robbed off his vehicle at gunpoint by the passenger and an unknown person who used another vehicle to block him off.

“Investigation led to the arrest of one Eze Arinze, 30, while trying to sell off the vehicle.

“The Toyota Corolla Saloon car was recovered successfully.

“Effort is ongoing to apprehend his accomplices.”

In another development, Hundeyin said that the command arrested two suspects for being in possession of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

He said: “On the 22nd day of May, 2023 information was received from a concerned residence of Alaba Market that a notorious drug lord was about to smuggle some consignment suspected to be marijuana.

“Operatives swung into action and apprehended the suspects, one Divine Grace Nwaha and Nwabodo Ejike, in possession of two cartons of weed suspected to be Indian hemp or Marijuana.”