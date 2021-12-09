Suspect nabbed for exhuming body, severing head, selling it for N25,000

A suspected ritualist, Abideen Raheem, has been arrested by operatives of the Oyo State Police Command for allegedly exhuming a body, severing its head and selling it to a friend for N25,000.

The suspect was paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, at the Command headquarters on Wednesday.

Raheem told newsmen: “I wanted to help my friend who contacted me that he needed a human head for money rituals.

“I cut the head with a knife and took it away to my friend who told me that he needed it for money ritual.

“I exhumed the body from one public cemetery in Olunde area of Ibadan on Saturday and immediately I got it, I called my friend, Moruf Ganiyu, to come and pick it.

“He was arrested with the head on his way home.

“It was his arrest that led to my arrest.”

Ganiyu, who had also been nabbed by the police, said: “I discussed the issue with my friend, Raheem, and he promised to get me the head.

“Upon getting it, he called me.

“I collected it and I gave him the sum of N25,000 for his job.

“I actually wanted to use the head for money ritual.”

Onadeko said the suspects were arrested for unlawful possession of a human head.