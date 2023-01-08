Suspect in murder of ex-CBN official, wife, son escapes

Lekan Adekanmbi, a suspect in the murder of a former official of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Kehinde Fatinoye; his wife and staff of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Bukola Fatinoye; and their son, Oreoluwa Fatinoye, has reportedly escaped from the custody of the Ogun State Police Command.

The revelation was made public via a WhatsApp post over the weekend, with the photograph of the suspect attached.

According to information contained in the publication, which was said to be from the police, Adekanmbi was said to be the driver of Mrs. Fatinoye.

Adekanmbi, who was one of the two suspects already in police custody, was said to have been identified by one of those who stayed with the Fatinoyes until their death.

The person who recognised the driver was said to have spoken up when he was taken to the river side where Oreoluwa was drowned.

The WhatsApp message, with the title: “Wanted,” read: “This is the guy suspected to have been part of the culprits that murdered a couple in Abeokuta on the New Year’s Eve.

“His name is Lekan.

“He is currently at large and has been declared wanted by the police.

“Anyone who knows or sees him should contact the nearest police station.

“Kindly share.”

Available information as at press time had it that Adekanmbi, who was detained at the Ibara Divisional Police Headquarters, collapsed in the course of interrogation, leading to his relocation to the Police Hospital at Oke-Ilewo area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He was said to have escaped from the hospital in circumstances that were still not clear as at press time.

The spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was yet to respond to questions on the development as at press time.

The Eagle Online recalled that Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye were killed in their home on New Year Day shortly after returning from the watch night church service.

They were subsequently set ablaze inside the house.

Their son, Oreoluwa, had his hands bound and thrown into the river alongside their house maid.

While the house maid was rescued alive, Oreoluwa died.