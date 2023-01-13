Suspect in alleged robbery and rape in Kwara nabbed

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested one Ganiyu Yusuf, 47, from Abeokuta, Ogun State for alleged robbery and rape in Kwara State.

This was contained in a statement by Ayeni Olasunkanmi, the Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC in Kwara State.

The statement on Thursday, said the case was reported at the NSCDC State Command Headquarters, Ilorin on June 1, 2022.

Olasunkanmi further said that the command commenced a serious search for the suspect after the incident was reported, adding that fortunately, the suspect was eventually tracked down at Mokwa in Niger State on January 5.

The suspect confessed that he broke into the house at Oloje Area of Ilorin through the roof and over powered the woman who was alone with her two-year-old baby.

“He raped the woman in the presence of her two years old daughter and went away with two Laptops and two Android phones belonging to the victim,” he said.

The PRO said that the suspect was caught and arrested while trying to sell the stolen properties, adding that he will be arraigned in court for proper prosecution.

Olasunkanmi said the state Commandant, Malam Muhammed Ibrahim, appealed to the general public to be conscious of what they buy on the streets to avoid buying stolen properties that could implicate them.