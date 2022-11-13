Suspect files Fundamental Human Rights Suit against Nigerian Police  

Honourable Justice A. O. Opesanwo of the Lagos State High Court has struck out a Fundamental Human Rights Suit filed by Ambassador Oluyemi Sowemimo against the Police Special Fraud Unit for “want of diligent prosecution”.

The Public Relations Officer of the Police Special Fraud Unit, a Superintendent of Police, Eyitayo Johnson, said this.

He said Sowemimo was a suspect in a case of conspiracy, obtaining by false pretence and issuance of dud cheques.

Johnson said: “The Ambassador, using a company linked to him- Accessfield Nigeria Limited-connived with Saad Sidique and others to fraudulently obtained 94,400 litres of AGO-Diesel-from SOG Petroleum Company Limited.

“The product was guaranteed with Accessfield Nigeria Limited’s post-dated cheques which were returned unpaid due to insufficient funds.

“The suspect repeatedly failed to honour the Police Invitations extended to him by the Unit, but chose to approach the Court on spurious allegations.”





