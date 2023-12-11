Suspect docked over theft of six motorcycles in Lagos

A 41-year-old man, Lawan Abubakar, alleged to have masterminded the theft of six commercial motorcycles, has been arraigned before an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The defendant is standing trial before Magistrate K.J Layeni, on a two-count charge, including conspiracy and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The prosecutor, Dr. Simon Uche told the court that the defendant committed the offences between September 2022 and November 27 (this year) at the Abule Oshun area of Ojo .

He alleged that the defendant conspired with others, who are now at large, to steal six Bajaj motorcycles belonging to one Oluwatoyin Agbabiaka.

According to the prosecution, the motorcycles are valued at N1.53 million.

He said that the defendant was eventually arrested following police investigation.

The offences, Uche said, contravened the provisions of Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The court granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in the like sum.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until January 10, 2024 for mention.