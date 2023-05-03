Suspect burnt alive after attacking residents, abducting female victim

A suspected kidnapper has been burnt alive after invading a residential building to rob and then abduct a female victim.

The unfortunate kidnapper, alleged to be an armed robber, had attacked a residential apartment alongside others.

They then attempted to abduct a female occupant.

The fleeing suspects were pursued by angry residents, who caught up with two of the suspects, while others fled.

The crowd pounced on one of the suspects and set him on fire amidst screams and pleadings.

The second suspect would have been also burnt alive but for the quick intervention of operatives from the Anambra State Police Command.

The spokesman of the Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ikenga Tochukwu, while condemning jungle justice, said the police commend the community efforts in the apprehension of suspects.

According to Tochukwu: “In the early hours of today 3rd of May 2023, police operatives attached to the Ogbunike division responding to a distress call along St Monica College Ogbunike Road, arrested 22 years old Mr Jamui Emiron and recovered one already damaged yellow Mitsubishi L300 bus with Anambra registration number UKP 729 A.

“The suspect is among a gang of armed robbers that attacked and robbed occupants of a residential house in Ezi-Ogidi, abducted a female victim, and was enroute to their den before police were alerted.

“The members of the neighbourhood had already supported the police by blocking the exit points within the area, intercepting the vehicle, and apprehending two of the gang members while others escape.

“Unfortunately, upon the arrival of the police operatives, one of the suspects has already been set ablaze by the angry mob and the criminal operational vehicle was badly damaged. The Operatives rescued the victim, the second suspect and recover the vehicle.”

The image maker said that the Command while reiterating the campaign against mob action by some members of the public who resort to jungle justice whenever they arrest suspects in respect of any crime, commended the efforts and courage of community members in the apprehension of suspects but encouraged them to take such suspects to the nearest Police Station whenever they are apprehended.

“This would afford the Police the opportunity to conduct an appropriate investigation into the nefarious activities of the suspects and bring them to justice following extant laws,” said the Police Public Relations Officer.

Tochukwu further noted: “The rescued victim has been taken to the hospital and is currently receiving medical treatment while the second suspect is in custody and is helping the Police with useful information in the ongoing operation to arrest other fleeing gang members.”