Suspect arrested  over hacked body buried in shallow grave

The Borno State Police Command said it has arrested one suspect in connection with a hacked body buried in a shallow grave in Jiddari-Polo area of Maiduguri, the state capital.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Nahun Daso, made the development known in a statement on Thursday.

Daso, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, said the suspect was arrested on March 25.

He said the decomposed body was exhumed from the shallow grave on March 11, 2024 following a report by one Umar Muhammed that he found a grave, digger and two knives in his uncompleted building.

He said: “On receiving the report, detectives from GRA Police Station visited the scene and exhumed the body which was further taken to State Specialist Hospital Maiduguri for autopsy.

“Then on March 25, police investigation led to the arrest of one Ibrahim Muhammed who confessed to have conspired with his master, one Usman, still at large, and Mustapha Modu, a labourer who dug the shallow grave where the body was buried.

“He also confessed that he was paid the sum of N1,500 to carry out the assignment.”

The spokesman assured that effort was on to arrest the other suspects.