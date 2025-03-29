Suspect arraigned over death of Bumpa co-founder Teejay Opayele

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arraignment of Abiola Odutayo in connection with the death of 32-year-old Adetunji Opayele, co-founder of Bumpa, popularly known as Teejay.

The incident, which occurred on March 4, 2025, has sparked widespread public concern, prompting the police to reaffirm its commitment to justice and transparency.

According to a statement by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Odutayo was arraigned on March 12, 2025, at Court 1, Tinubu, following her discharge from the hospital.

She is facing charges of reckless and careless driving on a public highway, which resulted in the death of Opayele.

Hundeyin added that the court granted Odutayo bail, and the case has been adjourned until April 16, 2025.

The statement said, “We #LagosPoliceNG acknowledge public concerns regarding the tragic accident that claimed the life of Adetunji Opayele (Teejay) on March 4, 2025. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and all who have been affected by this loss.

“We can confirm that following a thorough investigation, Abiola Odutayo ‘f’ was arraigned in Court 1, Tinubu on March 12, 2025, after she was discharged from hospital, for driving on a ‘public highway in a reckless and careless manner without due care and attention to other road users and caus[ing] the death of one Tunji Opayele ‘m’ aged 32 and thereby committed an offence…’

“The court granted her bail and adjourned the case till April 16, 2025.

“The Lagos State Police Command remains committed to transparency, fairness, and justice.”

Nigerians have expressed outrage over the death of Opayele who died on March 4, 2025, after a collision on Ozumba Mbadiwe, Lagos.

The driver, Biola Adams-Odutayo, allegedly failed to yield and refused to assist the critically injured Teejay, reportedly citing concerns about staining her car.

Bystanders struggled to find medical help as several hospitals allegedly refused treatment.

Over 35,000 Nigerians have signed a petition demanding justice with many calling for more severe charges, including manslaughter, rather than the reckless driving charge

Petitioners have also demanded that the Lagos State Ministry of Justice oversee a thorough investigation and ensure proper prosecution.

