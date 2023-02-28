Surgeon: Osimhen could have lost his sight, still has plaques, screw

Victor Osimhen continues to wear a protective mask for Napoli and the surgeon who operated on his multiple facial fractures reveals the forward “could’ve lost his sight” in the horror accident.

It was a clash of heads with Inter defender Milan Skriniar at San Siro that left the Nigeria international with shocking injuries in November 2021.

He had surgery that involved placing six plaques and 18 screws into his face to repair the damage, which included multiple fractures to the cheekbone and orbital bone.

It ruled him out for over two months and he returned with the use of a protective mask that he continues to use to this day, even though technically it is no longer required.

“The orbital bone stopped just in time, because Osimhen could even have lost his sight,” Professor Gianpaolo Tartaro told Radio CRC.

“That bone could indeed have caused other problems, but fortunately some factors helped us and the eye was able to go back into its socket.”

There are suggestions that Osimhen could need more surgery to remove the six plaques and 18 screws in future, but the professor who performed the operation assures that won’t be necessary.

“The plaques do not need to be removed unless there is an urgent need, for example they develop an infection. The titanium could alter an X-Ray, but I don’t think Osimhen wants them removed.

“When we performed the surgery, we used the best quality plaques in the world and had to study very carefully where to place them, so there was protection should the player have to head the ball.”

Nonetheless, it has become something of a safety blanket for Osimhen and the surgeon is glad to see it helping this Scudetto push.

“He seems to play even better than he did before, it gives him security. He has become world class.”