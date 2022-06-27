Surety docked for failing to produce brother in court

A 28-year-old man, Innocent Okoloneli, who allegedly stood as surety for his brother and failed to produce him in court, was on Monday docked in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos.

The police charged Okoloneli, who resides in Bariga area of Lagos, with attempt to pervert justice.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 30, at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti in Yaba, Lagos.

Momah said the defendant stood as a surety for his brother, Victor, who was facing a charge of obtaining by false pretences and theft.

She that while the matter was still being investigated by the police, the defendant willingly stood as a surety for his brother at the station.

She added that the defendant also signed an undertaking to produce his brother in court until the end of the case against him but failed to do so.

The offence, she said, contravenes the provisions of Section 97 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 97 provides seven years imprisonment for attempt to pervert justice.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N5million with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She held that the sureties must submit copies of their National Identification Number (NIN), and their Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) card.

She further directed that both of them must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Adedayo adjourned the case until July 19 for mention.