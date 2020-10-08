The police, on Thursday, arraigned a 52-year-old trader, Fatimat Busari, before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State over her alleged failure to produce the two defendants she stood surety for.

The defendant, whose house address was not given, is being tried on a count of perversion of justice.

The prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant had, on July 29, at about 12:30 pm. at the Okitipupa Police Station in Okitipupa magisterial district, signed a bail bond as surety for two suspects.

He gave the names of the suspects as Lekan Busari and Mary Ajana, saying that they were both arrested for alleged conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor said that the defendant, who had promised to produce the suspects whenever they were needed at police station as stipulated in the bail bond, however, failed to fulfill her promise of producing the suspects.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 126(2) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. I, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against her.

The Chief Magistrate, Musa Al-Yunus, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with a surety in like sum.

Al-Yunus ordered the defendant to ensure that she produced the suspects she stood surety for, on the next hearing of the case.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till October 20.