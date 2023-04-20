Surety arraigned for failing to produce suspect

One Bolaji Taiwo, 48, on Thursday appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly failing to produce a crime suspect for whom he stood as surety.

Taiwo, whose address was not provided, is charged with perverting the cause of justice.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecutor, ASP Sikiru Ibrahim, Taiwo committed the alleged offence on Jan. 2 at 10. 00 a.m. at Santana Security Agency in Ibadan.

Ibrahim alleged that the defendant stood as a guarantor for one Felix Owusu charged with conspiracy, shop breaking and theft.

The prosecutor said that Taiwo failed to produce Owusu when needed.

He said the offence contravened Section 126(2) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, T. B. Oyekanmi, granted Taiwo bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until May 17 for hearing.