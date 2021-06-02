The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has described the messages purportedly sent to him on his Supreme Court victory by a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, and the candidate of the APC for the last governorship election in the state, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, as insincere.

Obaseki said this when he addressed his supporters along Ring Road, Benin on Tuesday.

He said in the first place, he did not receive the congratulatory messages personally but only saw it on the social media.

He said a sincere congratulatory message ought to have been sent directly to him and not shared on social media.

He said if Oshiomhole and Ize-Iyamu were serious, they would have “printed them (messages) on their letterhead papers with their signatures on them, rather than posting it on the internet.”

Obaseki said: “It is clear that there is a problem in Nigeria.

“The country has money but until we change our mindset that taxpayers’ money must be used for the people and not for very few, the country will continue to wallow in crises.

“We have to pray that what happened in Edo will not happen in Abuja.

“The only party that has the right people for the job is the Peoples Democratic Party in 2023.

“Forward ever, backward never.

“Edo must move forward.”

On what the Supreme Court victory meant to him and the people of Edo State, Obaseki said: “For us in Edo, this victory means freedom and emancipation.

“It means that we must rededicate ourselves to our people because democracy is all about the people.

“Democracy is not about an individual or godfather.

“We have defeated the godfather finally in Edo in our quest to take Edo to where it should be.”