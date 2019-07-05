The All Progressives Congress in Ondo State has described the Supreme Court verdict on the governorship election of Osun as a vivid vindication of the party’s sincerity.

The APC Chairman in Ondo State, Ade Adetimehin, said this in a statement issued on Friday in Osogbo by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Alex Kalejaiye.

Adetimehin urged Governor Gboyega Oyetola “to settle down for governance since distraction had given way”.

NAN reports that the Supreme Court affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal which nullified the March 22 judgment of Osun Election Petition Tribunal.

The tribunal had declared Sen. Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of the September 2018 governorship election.

The Supreme Court in a split judgement on Friday agreed substantially with the Court of Appeal which ruled that a majority judgement delivered at the tribunal was a nullity.

Adetimehin stressed the need for Oyetola to work for the development and welfare needs of the good people of the Osun.

He commended the courage of the judiciary, particularly that of the justices of the highest judicial organ in the land, for dispensing justice without sentiment.

He said: “The judiciary has once again made us proud; the Supreme Court justices have convinced all observers that they cannot be intimidated nor bribed.”

The chairman also counselled political parties to see elections as contest to serve and not a “do-or-die-affairs,’ warning that strife was inimical to political development.

Adetimehin advised Oyetola to be “magnanimous in victory” and view the entire state as his constituency for attention.

He added: “With this, His Excellency would have allayed the fears of many and enjoyed the support of all and sundry.”