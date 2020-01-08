Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has described his victory at the Supreme Court as an indication that his mandate is divine and a challenge to do more.

Ikpeazu said this on Wednesday at his Umuobiakwa country home in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state, while reacting to the judgment.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the verdict, he said: “We feel challenged to do more for Abia people.

“The days ahead are going to be full of activities. We promise the people that we will acquit ourselves on the mandate they so freely gave to us.”

He expressed gratitude to God for the victory, describing it as “a call to service to boost the socio-economic development of Abia”.

The governor further said that the Supreme Court judgement reaffirmed his victory at the polls and thanked the people of Abia for their continued support.

He expressed his resolve to evolve programmes and policies that would improve the life and wellbeing of Abia people.

He also said that the judgement reinforced his belief that the judiciary remained the last hope of the common man.

Ikpeazu commended the Federal Government for the Judicial Reform which, according to him, played a major role in facilitating the speedy dispensation of justice in Nigeria.

He said: “Our journey from 2015 has been a treacherous one. I remain the governor that has been removed twice and is still sitting as governor.

“During my last tenure, between 2015 and 2019, we were in court for three years out of the four years.

“The reform in the nation’s judicial system has brought an end to the issue within seven months of our swearing-in and has given us enough time to work without distraction.”

Ikpeazu said that he was confident that the days ahead would be better and appealed to the people of Abia to support the developmet agenda of the state government.

News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Dr Alex Otti, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance had asked the Supreme Court to annul the results of the 2019 governorship poll in 13 of the 17 Local Government Areas of Abia, alleging irregularities.

NAN reports that a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, reaffirmed the election of Ikpeazu as the governor.