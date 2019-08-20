The Supreme Court has struck out an appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over the 2019 election.

The decision was reached on Tuesday by a five-man panel, led by Justice Dattijo Muhammad.

The panel said the appeal was statute-barred.

The appeal was filed by the PDP and Abubakar to challenge a ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which held that they failed to file a response to an application by the All Progressives Congress.

The application by the APC had prayed for the dismissal of the appellants’ petition at the tribunal among other pleas.