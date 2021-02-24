The Supreme Court on Wednesday, fixed March 5, for judgment in the Rivers All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee Chairmanship suit.

A chieftain of the APC, Igo Aguma, filed the suit against the Court of Appeal judgment that set aside the decision of the High Court, which had earlier declared him the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party in the state.

Justice Amina Augie, who led a five-member panel of justices, fixed the date after listening to the arguments of the parties in the matter.

The appeal court sacked Aguma as the caretaker committee chairman of the APC and recognised Isaac Ogbobula, as the authentic caretaker committee leader.

It held that it was the exclusive right of the National Executive Committee of the APC under the party’s Constitution to appoint a Caretaker Committee for any organ of the party.

However, Aguma rejected the judgment, raising some issues, which he said vitiated the verdict of the court of appeal.

He questioned the jurisdiction of the court of appeal to entertain the matter.

He also argued that since the subject matter of the case was already at the Supreme Court, the court of appeal overreached itself by giving the judgment.

Meanwhile, APC and other parties involved in the suit prayed the apex court strike out the appeal for being incurably defective and lacking in merit.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Aguma’s faction immediately after the judgment of the appeal court appointed his Deputy, Ben Chioma, to act temporarily as the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party pending the completion of its appeal at the apex court.