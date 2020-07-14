The Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has described Tueday’s Supreme Court victory as God’s divine intervention in the affairs of the Prosperity Government.

Diri spoke at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa at a brief thanksgiving service to celebrate the dismissal of the case filed by Chief Timi Alaibe challenging his emergence as governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the last September 2019 gubernatorial primaries.

Songs of praises rented the air as top government officials and party supporters gathered to thank God for the victory.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, Diri dedicated the victory to God and once again called on all Bayelsans, including the opposition, to join hands with him in building the state.

He said as a state that is in a hurry to develop, Bayelsa people cannot afford divisive tendencies capable of jeopardising the efforts of the present administration to move the state forward.

Diri also expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for its uprightness and incorruptibility in the dispensation of justice, noting that the judgment has further rekindled the people’s confidence in the Judiciary.

His words: “We want to give God all the glory, adoration, thanks and praises to God for what He has done for us again.

“This victory again shows that power comes from God alone.

“We also want to thank God for giving us mortal and sinful people the opportunity to serve this state.

“As you are aware, there has been a lot of hype about this case.

“But we thank God, He has proved His supremacy over the affairs of men.

“You can see that even the elements are celebrating today.

“The showers of blessings are raining in Bayelsa.

“Let me on behalf of the Miracle Governor, Senator Douye Diri, appreciate the uprightness of the Supreme Court and the determination and incorruptibility of the Judiciary.

“This is because right from the Federal High Court, Owerri, it has been the same song that he has no case.

“The same song was repeated at the Appeal Court and now the final court in the land has also said, he has no case.

“While we are basking in the euphoria of this victory, we want to use this opportunity to again call on all Bayelsans of all shades, colours, heights and dialects to join the Prosperity Administration to build our state.

“Because together we can make progress than this division we are creating for ourselves.”

Wife of the Governor, Gloria Diri, read the only Bible lesson at the Thanksgiving service, tagged: “Spontaneous Praise for the Supreme Court Victory.”

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the service, Mrs. Diri attributed the victory to God, noting that it would provide the much needed stability for her husband and his team to drive the prosperity agenda of the present administration.

She assured the women of empowerment programmes and other dividends of democracy.

