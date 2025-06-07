Supreme Court mourns ex-CJN Mohammed Uwais

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has expressed its condolences to the family of the late former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammad Uwais.

Justice Uwais, who served as the ninth Chief Justice of Nigeria from 1995 to 2006, was confirmed to have died in the early hours of Friday.

Dr. Festus Akande, the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Supreme Court, in a statement in Abuja said Uwais left behind a formidable legacy of judicial excellence and integrity.

The statement said: “We honour his tireless dedication to the rule of law and the improvement of the Nigerian judiciary; values for which he will always be remembered.

“His professional achievements and unwavering commitment to justice have had a lasting impact on Nigeria’s legal landscape.

“He will be sorely missed by colleagues, friends, and the many lives he touched throughout his career.”

Uwais, who was born on June 12, 1936 in Zaria, Kaduna State, served as the 9th Chief Justice of Nigeria from 1995 until his retirement in 2006.

He embarked on a remarkable journey through the legal profession.

He was called to the Bar at the Middle Temple, London in 1963 and quickly made a name for himself through his commitment to justice and fairness.

Over the decades, he held various influential positions within and outside the judiciary.

During his tenure as Chief Justice, he championed judicial reforms aimed at improving the administration of justice in Nigeria.

He was instrumental in the establishment of the National Judicial Council, which plays a critical role in maintaining the independence and integrity of the judiciary.

Uwais was also dedicated to advancing legal education and was a mentor to many young lawyers and judges.

