Supreme Court Justice nomination: Social media reports mischievous – NJC

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has disowned reports credited to it by the social media that it received a nomination list for Supreme Court vacancies from the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC).

Soji Oye, Director of Information of NJC made the clarification on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that he never had any discussion with anybody regarding the list of justices nominees from the FJSC.

Oye described the social media reports on the matter as deliberate handiwork of mischief -makers.

He insisted that reports on such matters are always by official press statement from the Council through his office.

The NJC Spokesperson cautioned against unverified reports circulating on social media regarding the apex court nominations and the process being followed to fill vacancies on the bench.

There have been reports stating that the FJSC released 22 names for NJC’s consideration to fill vacancies at the apex court bench.

The nomination reportedly includes regional distribution of candidates across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

According to the report, the nomination of Justices for the bench followed complaints in September that the Supreme Court was operating with only 10 out of its constitutional strength of 21 Justices.

Based on the depletion in number of Justices due to retirement and deaths, it was reported that the FJSC subsequently submitted a shortlist to address the vacant positions.

Oye cautioned that the media especially, social media operators to always get their information from the rightful source so as not to mis-inform the public.