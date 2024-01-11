Supreme Court Judgment: Police assure Kano residents of security

The Kano State Police Command has assured residents of safety before, during and after the Supreme Court judgment on the governorship election.

The Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Gumel, gave the assurance shortly after meeting with heads of security agencies in Kano on Thursday.

He said that the command had put in place security measures that would enable residents of the state move on with their legitimate businesses without threat to lives and property.

He explained that already, Operational Order with specific roles to all the security personnel had been issued to Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders and Divisional Police Officers across the 44 local government areas of the state.

He said that the command was working with other security agencies in the state to ensure crisis-free moments before and after the Supreme Court judgment on governorship election.

“We have mobilised sufficient armed personnel to provide security at all flashpoints, including political party offices, Government House, INEC headquarters, banks, commercial areas, mosques, churches, recreation centres and motor parks before, during and after the judgment.

“I am giving 100 per cent assurance to all law abiding residents of the state to go about freely with their legitimate daily activities without threat to lives and property,” the commissioner said.

He said armed security personnel would be in all identified strategic locations to ensure that they embark on surveillance duties and provision of physical security during and after the judgment.

Gumel expressed optimism that security measures already put in place would promote peaceful coexistence amongst the residents.

He called on all residents to keep cooperating with the armed security personnel and to share actionable intelligence information on any person or group planning to disrupt the peace or embark on violent protests before and after the Supreme Court judgment scheduled to hold on Friday.