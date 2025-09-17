Supreme Court judgment: APC hails decision, congratulates Aiyedatiwa on victory

The ruling All Progressives Congress in Ondo State has hailed the Supreme Court judgment affirming the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the November 16, 2024 governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the victory of Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress in the governorship election.

The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye in Akure, described the verdict of the Supreme Court as the final endorsement of the people’s mandate.

The statement noted that the Chairman of the party in the state, Engr Ade Adetimehin, congratulated Aiyedatiwa, his deputy, Olayide Adelami and the people of the state on the victory.

It also commended the roles of the judiciary, the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies while the case lasted.

“We urge the three political parties to put the defeat behind them and support the efforts of the Governor Aiyedatiwa-led government to reconstruct various sectors, aimed at boosting the economy,” the statement concluded.

NAN reports that three political parties that challenged Aiyedatiwa’s victory at the Election Petition Tribunal were the Peoples Democratic Party, Social Democratic Party and Allied People’s Movement.

NAN reports that Aiyedatiwa won the election with 366,781 votes, defeating his closest rival, Agboola Ajayi of the PDP, who scored 117, 845 votes.

The governor clinched victory in all 18 local government areas of the state.

