Supreme Court holds valedictory session as Justice Odili retires at 70

The Supreme Court, will on Thursday, hold valedictory session in honour of Justice Mary Odili who will bow out of active judicial service, having clocked the 70 years mandatory retirement age

The ceremony, which will be presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, will take place at the main courtroom of the apex court.

Odili’s retirement will further deplete the number of justices on the apex court to 16, just as another of her colleagues, Justice Ejembi Eko, will also bow out next Monday.

Information from the official website of the Supreme Court showed that Justice Odili (nee Nzenwa), was born on May 12, 1952 at AmudiObizi, Ezinihitte – Mbaise L.G.A. of Imo State.

She attended various Primary Schools including St Benedict’’s Primary School, Obizi Ezinihitte, St Michael’s Primary School, Umuahia, St Agnes Primary School, Maryland, Lagos and Our Lady of Apostles Primary School, Yaba, Lagos between 1959 and 1965.

She also attended various Secondary Schools including Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School, Yaba, Owerri Girls Secondary School, Owerri, Mbaise Girls Secondary School, Mbaise and the Queen of the Rosary College, Onitsha between 1965 and 1972.

Justice Odili later proceeded to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (Enugu Campus) and obtained her Bachelor’’s Degree in Law (LL.B (Hons)) in 1976.

She attended the Nigerian Law School in 1977 for her B.L certificate.

Justice Odili served as Pupil State Counsel, Ministry of Justice, Abeokuta, Ogun State from 1977 to 1978.

Pupil State Counsel, Ministry of Justice, Benin, Bendel State, 1978.

Magistrate Grade III, Benin, Bendel State (1978 -1979)

Chairman, Juvenile Court, Benin, Bendel State (1978 – 1979)

Magistrate Grade II, Rivers State(1979 – 1981), Chairman, Juvenile Court, Rivers State (1979 – 1981).

Magistrate Grade I, Chief Magistrate Grade I (1981 – 1992), Judge, High Court of Rivers State (1992 – 2004).

Justice, Court of Appeal, Abuja Judicial Division (2004 – 2010), Presiding Justice, Court of Appeal, Kaduna Division (2010 – 2011).

Justice Odili was appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court on June 23, 2011, and was later conferred with National Honour Commander Federal Republic, CFR.

She is married to a former Governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, and their marriage is blessed with children .