The Supreme Court has scheduled July 5 to deliver judgement in the disputed Osun State governorship election.

This was made known after hearing the appeal filed by Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party to challenge the ruling of the Court of Appeal on Monday by the Supreme Court.

Adeleke is challenging the victory of Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress.

The Independent National Electoral Commission is joined by Adeleke and the PDP as a respondent.