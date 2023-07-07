Supreme Court dismisses suit seeking Delta Governor Oborevwori’s sack

828 828

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by Ikie Aghwarianovwe seeking the disqualification of Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori for allegedly supplying false information about his academic qualification and date of birth to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the lead judgement prepared by Justice Adamu Jauro and delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the five-man panel dismissed the suit Friday.

The judges were unanimous in holding that Aghwarianovwe’s appeal failed because he failed to show that the concurrent decisions of the two lower courts were perversed.

It noted that none of the grounds of the appeal showed that the concurrent findings of the two lower courts were pervase.

The Federal High Court, Asaba division held that Aghwarianovwe failed to prove his case and that Oborevwori was qualified to contest the last governorship election in the state.

“After a very detailed consideration of every argument of all the parties on the various issues raised, I find that no matter how the instant appeal is viewed it is bound to fail.

“There is no saving grace for it, right from the grounds of appeal, to the prominent issue of jurisdiction and now to the merit itself, the appeal was dead on arrival, with zero chance of success.

“Flowing from the foregoing, I find no merit in the instant appeal. I dismiss the same,” he said and proceeded to affirm the earlier decisions of two lower courts,” he held.Justice Jauro also awarded a cost of 6 Million against the appellant, to be paid at 3 Million each for the first and second respondents – PDP and Oborevwori.