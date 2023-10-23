Supreme Court dismisses APM’s appeal against Tinubu

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the Allied Peoples Movement seeking to void the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The appeal was dismissed after counsel to the APM, Chukwuma Umeh, applied to the court to withdraw the suit.

The APM; Labour Party and its candidate for the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi; and Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had approached the Supreme Court after the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal dismissed their suits.