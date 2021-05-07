The Supreme Court has affirmed the judgement of the Court of Appeal, which okayed the power of the Independent National Electoral Commission to deregister of National Unity Party and 73 other political parties.

INEC had last year deregistered the parties over their failure to win any seat during the 2019 general election.

Friday’s judgement of the Supreme Court, delivered by Justice Chima Nweze, said the deregistration of NUP, one of the 74 parties deregistered by INEC, was done in line with the law and in compliance with the extant provisions of the Constitution and Electoral Act.

The Abuja Division of the Appeal Court had on July 29, 2020 also said INEC had the power to deregister political parties.

Justice Mohammed Idris, who delivered the judgment, held that INEC did not err in law.