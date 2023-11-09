Supporters Club badly affected as Rangers play away from home

Dr. Uchenna Orji, Chairman, Rangers Supporter Club, has lamented the problems facing his club members in attending Rangers’ home matches away from home.

Orji also called for a speedy renovation of Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, the home ground of the team.

Orji, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Thursday, said the club playing their matches away from home has affected football lovers in the state at large.

NAN reports that the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium pitch has been under renovation for two seasons, forcing the team to play its home matches at Awka Township Stadium in Anambra State.

According to Orji: “Rangers have been playing all their matches away from home for the last three seasons and this is seriously affecting the supporters’ club.

“It is affecting us in several aspects, including but not limited to time wastage, fatigue, insecurity, finance and we endure all these because of the love we have for Rangers.

“The supporters club members travel at least once a week from Enugu to cheer and support Rangers to victory in their matches.

“This is in the mist of insecurity in the country and the supporters club make these journeys with one rickety coaster bus that most times gets spoilt on the highway.

“Last week we had a flat tyre on our way to Awka and only God spared our lives.

“Supporters club is a major stakeholder in Rangers management, but unfortunately we’re not adequately carried along.

“Some few individuals in Rangers management feel that the supporters club is a social club comprising lovers of Rangers.

“They ignorantly do not know that the supporters club is an integral part of the Rangers management corporation.

“These people failed to read and digest the edict on the creation of Rangers.

“The supporters club is the only arm that is permanent.

“Others come and go.

“The supporters club is the barracks, others are the soldiers that come and go.

“I wish the current management of Rangers will do the needful.”

The chairman said that the Rangers management needs to carry the supporters club along in the running of the club.

Orji noted that the supporters club ought to be close to the government by having a member appointed as Special Adviser to the Governor on Rangers’ Matters.

He said: “Before now we had the Special Assistant to the Governor on Rangers Matters, which is occupied by the chairman of Rangers Supporters Club.”

He expressed dismay that the position has been abandoned and the office is still under lock and key in the Ministry of Youths and Sports, adding: “We plead with the Executive Governor to appoint a Senior Special Adviser on Rangers matters.

“We are the only people that will tell His Excellency the truth about Rangers and not people that are sentimental.”