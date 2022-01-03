Support to Cinematography will boost film makes capacity – Sen. Kalu

A former Abia State Governor and a serving Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu says giving necessary support to Cinematography sub sector of the entertainment will build the capacity of the prospective film makers in the country.

The Senate Chief Whip said this Sunday at the foundation laying ceremony, for the construction of a Cinematography Centre at Asaga Ohafia in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, south eastern Nigeria.

Kalu, in his remarks at the event described the initiative as “laudable and capable of building the capacity of the nation’s budding film makers wishing to specialize in cinematography”.

He commended the Managing Director of Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), Dr Chidia Maduekwe, for being creative and initiating programmes to transform the entertainment industry.

The lawmaker, who was represented by the Executive Secretary, Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, Rev. Jemima Kalu, said the centre added to the Federal Government’s landmark projects in the South-East.

He listed other major projects of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the zone to include the rehabilitation of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, Enugu-Onitsha Expressway and the second Niger Bridge, which is nearing completion.

In an interview with newsmen, the NFC boss described the centre as “indispensable in the holistic turnaround of film production activities from the eastern part of the country, with rich cultural and tourism heritages”.

He said: “It will serve as the hub for providing training for youths and other digital savvy and innovative Nigerans in audio-visual training, production and post-production techniques”.

According to him, these can be achieved with the deployment of advanced high definition cinematography equipment.

He added that the centre would help to boost employment generation, revenue and wealth creation, amongst other numerous benefits in the entertainment and tourism sector.

Maduekwe pointed out that Ohafia was chosen from the southeast because of its strategic place in African tradition and rich cultural heritage necessary for film production.

He indicated that other projects initiated by the corporation, included: the Audiovisual Resource Development Centre, Film Entrepreneurial Digital Hub and a Film Village, would be cited across the other geo-political zones of the country in phases.

He was optimistic that the centre would be successfully executed, having been captured in the 2021 and 2022 budgets, respectively.

He also said that the project had the commitment and support of NFC’s French and German partners, hence, would not suffer funding hiccup.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, was represented at the occasion by a Director in the ministry, Godwin Ukah.

The event featured goodwill messages from individuals and corporate organizations, including the Nigeria Television Authority, Abuja and Jos Network Centre, respectively, the Palace of Adagwom Jos Izere Kingdom, the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Rep. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, amongst others.

Meanwhile, the Ohafia Council of Monarchs has conferred the chietaincy title of “Ishinka Ohafia” (meaning a man of valour, endowed with creative mind) on Maduekwe, in recognition of his numerous community development initiatives.