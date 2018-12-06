Support for Atiku: Obasanjo inviting God’s punishment – Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole spoke on Wednesday when he received Woman Leaders of the party in his Abuja office.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has said former President Olusegun Obasanjo was inviting God’s punishment on himself over his decision to back his former deputy and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, for the 2019 elections.

Oshiomhole spoke on Wednesday when he received Woman Leaders of the party in his Abuja office.

He reminded Obasanjo that he once swore that God should punish him if he ever supported Abubakar.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari remains the best candidate for next year’s presidential election, adding that he had the best credentials to lead the country to progress, economic recovery, peace and stability.

Oshiomhole said Abubakar was the vice president under Obasanjo when Nigeria went borrowing even at the time of surplus budgeting.

He said: “At that time, the PDP candidate was the vice-president so he can’t say he didn’t know what was going on in government.

“He was a central player.

“People were talking about how his boss funded the third term project with members of House of Representatives offered N50 million and senators N100 million with all the money coming from within the system.

“All those corrupt people were very much aware.

“We can’t return to the era of the locust.”

“We know there are people across the divide who are fighting back.

“There is a conspiracy by those who are used to sucking the system without adding any value, but Nigerians will not allow that.

“The two candidates are from the North and they are both Muslims.

“People are now going to look at character.

“Nobody has ever said Buhari is a thief.

“But who said the other person (Atiku) is a thief?

“It was his boss (Obasanjo).

“When you are working with me and I said you are a thief, God will punish me if I support you.

“And when you are confused because your supply line has been chopped off, you now turned around to support the same person.

“That God that you called with your name to punish you if you support the person is about to go to work.

“And he will go to work in February and he will punish him thoroughly and the person he is supporting, in favour of Nigeria.”