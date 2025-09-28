Suspects hide illicit drugs for supply to terrorists, bandits in Mercedes Jeep engine + Video

Suspected suppliers of illicit drugs to terrorists and bandits in Borno and Yobe States have hidden illicit drugs in a Mercedes Benz CLK.
However, their device was thwarted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement agency as their front was arrested.
According to information available to the media, the arrest was made in Borno State following weeks of intelligence.
- Former Lagos TG/PS, Adebowale, Shareefah Yusuf lead top guests, to award winning Motunrayo Mumuni’s pen down
- PENGASSAN strike may trigger nationwide blackout, thermal plants shut down
- AICIF 2025: Metropolitan, SEC to expand Islamic financing ecosystem in Nigeria
- Adeleke calls for political unity, hails Ooni’s cultural leadership as Brazilians, South Africans others storm Ile-Ife
- SEC raises alarm over AI-generated investment scams, adopts advanced surveillance system
NDLEA officers on September 27, 2025 arrested Baba Kaka Ibrahim, 26, at Njimtilo village while driving a Mercedes Benz GLK marked JRE 987 AE towards Damaturu Road.
A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 39,380 pills of tramadol 225mg and exol-5 stuffed in the engine compartment of the jeep.