Suspects hide illicit drugs for supply to terrorists, bandits in Mercedes Jeep engine + Video

Suspected suppliers of illicit drugs to terrorists and bandits in Borno and Yobe States have hidden illicit drugs in a Mercedes Benz CLK.

However, their device was thwarted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement agency as their front was arrested.

According to information available to the media, the arrest was made in Borno State following weeks of intelligence.

NDLEA officers on September 27, 2025 arrested Baba Kaka Ibrahim, 26, at Njimtilo village while driving a Mercedes Benz GLK marked JRE 987 AE towards Damaturu Road.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 39,380 pills of tramadol 225mg and exol-5 stuffed in the engine compartment of the jeep.